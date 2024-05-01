Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $160.21. 4,433,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399,915. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.35.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

