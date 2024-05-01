Orion Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

