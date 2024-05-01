Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,471 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $250,567,000 after buying an additional 344,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.68.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,456,629. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

