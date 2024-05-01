Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 2,967,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,948. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,989 shares of company stock worth $725,292. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

