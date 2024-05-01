Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 7,006 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.95. The stock had a trading volume of 209,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,761. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

