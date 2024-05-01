Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,967 shares of company stock worth $87,848,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.76 on Wednesday, hitting $378.38. 507,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,907. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $403.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

