P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.7 days.
P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance
Shares of BKFKF stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $61.01. 161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $68.24.
P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile
