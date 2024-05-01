Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.11

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 356337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Paladin Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

