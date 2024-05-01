Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $734,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 488.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,052,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 873,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 267,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,092,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,607,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

