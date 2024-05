Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 1.0 %

PKOH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 2,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,637. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.41 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990. Corporate insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.