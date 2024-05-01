Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Park-Ohio Stock Down 1.0 %
PKOH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 2,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,636. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $330.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.
Park-Ohio Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
