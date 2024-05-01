PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lessened by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.0% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,225,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,033. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $240.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

