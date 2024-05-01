Peter Robert Chapman Acquires 1,100 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Robert Chapman acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $20,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,919.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HBT Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 43,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

