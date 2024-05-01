Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,451. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

