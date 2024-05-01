Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Pinterest Stock Up 20.5 %

Shares of PINS traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.32. 34,098,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,877,679. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -671.89, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,231 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Pinterest by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 142,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

