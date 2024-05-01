Piper Sandler Lowers Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN) Price Target to $100.00

Heartland BancCorp (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
