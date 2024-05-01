Polkadot Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $9.90 billion and $403.25 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for about $6.88 or 0.00011880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadot has traded down 1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,437,953,431 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.