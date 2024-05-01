Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $15,700.86

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $81.20 million and approximately $15,700.86 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00137501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010107 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08907352 USD and is down -14.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $9,749.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

