Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Up 25%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 236,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 149,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Portofino Resources Stock Down 20.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.64.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Portofino Resources
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.