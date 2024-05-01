Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 564.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.3%.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 101,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.64 million, a P/E ratio of 126.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $51,114.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 233,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,819 shares of company stock worth $270,057. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

