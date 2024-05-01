Prom (PROM) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $8.77 or 0.00015138 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $160.01 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013063 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,973.32 or 1.00096296 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.43889257 USD and is down -14.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $3,940,373.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

