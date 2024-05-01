ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Position Reduced by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.5% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. 502,376 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

