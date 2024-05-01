ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.28

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.28 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 54502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.78.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGL. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

