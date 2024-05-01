Prospect Financial Services LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,276,972 shares of company stock valued at $620,667,449. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.18.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.17. 18,396,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,427,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $492.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.85 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

