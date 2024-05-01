Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.63. 9,222,721 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.