Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.63. 9,222,721 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.52.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

