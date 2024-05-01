Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 3,608 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,412,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,541,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,358,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.69. 529,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.