Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 382 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.04. 340,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,630. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.65. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

