Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 573 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 170,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

