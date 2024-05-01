Prosperity Planning Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. 4,493,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,126,065. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.