Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 279,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,806. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

