Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 917.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,350,000 after buying an additional 199,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,469,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.03. The company had a trading volume of 402,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

