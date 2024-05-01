Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 565 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 218,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 511,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 75,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

