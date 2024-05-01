PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.03 million. PTC also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-5.10 EPS.

PTC Stock Down 1.4 %

PTC stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,307. PTC has a 52-week low of $124.42 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. On average, analysts predict that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Read Our Latest Report on PTC

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.