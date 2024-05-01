Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.25

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 558351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth $361,000.

About Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Featured Articles

