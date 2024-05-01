Raymond James & Associates Has $125.44 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299,635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $125,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. 10,650,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.