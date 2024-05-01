Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 604,844 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,844 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $460,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after buying an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,958,000 after acquiring an additional 348,710 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,438. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

