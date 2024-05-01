Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 277,569 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,569 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $217,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 92,440 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 60,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BND traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,606,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,487. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.72.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

