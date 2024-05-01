Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,773,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $338,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 37,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.98. 18,531,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,243,893. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $190.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

