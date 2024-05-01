Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,024 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $133,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 160,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,881,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,362,000 after purchasing an additional 480,494 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 177,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. 10,650,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

