Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,386,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,876,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,927,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,698. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $405.54 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $432.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $514.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

