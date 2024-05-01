Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $271,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,289 shares of company stock worth $36,724,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,398,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876,967. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $176.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

