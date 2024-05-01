Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.77% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $176,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. 1,807,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

