Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,018 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chevron worth $275,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 50,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 64,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.35.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

