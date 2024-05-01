Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $368,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CB traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,866. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

