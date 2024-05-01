Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 21,210 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $170,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 76,984 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.09. 5,117,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.02.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

