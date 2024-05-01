RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,580 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $267.32. 6,037,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,364. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $490.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.