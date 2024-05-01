RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,925 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,436,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $37,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,614. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

