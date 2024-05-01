RB Capital Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after acquiring an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $326.93 and a one year high of $516.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

