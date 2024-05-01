RB Capital Management LLC Has $786,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:DE traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

