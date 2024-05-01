RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 307,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 100,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 194,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,502. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

